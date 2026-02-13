Jahnavi Killekar slams Prince Narula's body-shaming comments on Nikki Tamboli Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Marathi actress Jahnavi Killekar, just eliminated from reality show The 50, called out Prince Narula for making body-shaming comments about co-contestant Nikki Tamboli and criticized the mocking of Nehal Chudasama's outfits.

She told Zoom, "There was nothing of the sort, but Prince Narula's comment was extremely inappropriate. People look up to you as a role model. You have millions of followers ... This is a very harmful message."

She also pointed out that Shiv Thakare laughed along, saying, "Shiv is laughing about it. This is truly shameful. A boy from Maharashtra who speaks with such pride."