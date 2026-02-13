Jahnavi Killekar slams Prince Narula's body-shaming comments on Nikki Tamboli
Marathi actress Jahnavi Killekar, just eliminated from reality show The 50, called out Prince Narula for making body-shaming comments about co-contestant Nikki Tamboli and criticized the mocking of Nehal Chudasama's outfits.
She told Zoom, "There was nothing of the sort, but Prince Narula's comment was extremely inappropriate. People look up to you as a role model. You have millions of followers ... This is a very harmful message."
She also pointed out that Shiv Thakare laughed along, saying, "Shiv is laughing about it. This is truly shameful. A boy from Maharashtra who speaks with such pride."
Meanwhile, here's more about 'The 50'
The 50 is a new reality show that started streaming on Hotstar and airing on Colors TV this month. It brings together 50 contestants from TV, film, and digital backgrounds—think Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Mr. Faisu, Urvashi Dholakia and more.
After Vanshaj Singh and Khanzaadi were evicted recently, Killekar says her own exit felt orchestrated by other contestants.
The show has already seen its fair share of drama and controversy among the participants.