'Gangs of Wasseypur' duo Jaideep Ahlawat-Huma Qureshi to reunite

Jaideep Ahlawat and Huma Qureshi , who were part of Anurag Kashyap 's hit gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur, are reportedly set to reunite for a new project. The two actors will be headlining a light-hearted drama directed by Hitesh Kewalya, reported Variety India. This will mark their first collaboration on screen despite both having been part of the same film franchise.

Production details Project expected to be in line with Kewalya's previous works The upcoming project will reportedly go on floors in June 2026. While the plot details are still under wraps, it is expected to be in line with Kewalya's previous works, such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) and Kunal Kemmu's Netflix series Single Papa (2025).

Actor's schedule Ahlawat has several projects lined up Ahlawat, who was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis, is currently shooting a web series for Netflix India. The show also stars Barun Sobti and Abhishek Banerjee. He will next be seen in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Hisaab, followed by Abhishek Pathak's Drishyam 3 and Siddharth Anand's King during the Christmas 2026 weekend.

