'I snap quickly': Jaideep Ahlawat reveals struggle with 'destructive' temper

Jaideep Ahlawat , who has impressed audiences with his performances in Paatal Lok and Raazi, among others, recently opened up about his struggle with anger issues. In a candid interview on Rekhta's YouTube channel, he admitted that despite trying to control it, his temper can sometimes be "destructive." The actor also revealed that he often snaps quickly and finds it difficult to regain control once he does.

Anger management Snapping quickly is a problem for me: Ahlawat Ahlawat shared, "My temper is still a bit of a problem. I snap very quickly, and at that point I don't understand anything." He further explained, "Even though I try my best to keep it under control, once I snap, it becomes very difficult to bring it back on track." The actor usually has to leave the space where he is feeling angry because staying there only increases his anger.

Career challenges Struggle to speak natural Hindi also triggered his anger Ahlawat also recalled how he struggled to speak natural Hindi in his early acting days due to his Haryanvi accent. This struggle often led to frustration, which sometimes triggered his anger. "If I am at a place and I am getting irritated by something, I try my best to keep calm or not get affected," he explained.

