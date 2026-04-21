'Jailer 2' arrives June 12, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Big news for Jailer fans: the sequel, Jailer 2, is landing on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2026.
This time, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is pulled out of retirement when a dangerous idol-smuggling gang threatens his family, so expect more action and high stakes.
Dilipkumar directs 'Jailer 2' Maran produces
Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director and writer, with Kalanithi Maran producing under Sun Pictures.
The cast features S.J. Suryaj, Ramyga Krishnan, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoody, and Jatin Sarna.
With an Amazon Prime Video release and a star-studded lineup, this one's set to make waves!