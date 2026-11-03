Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' dips; global collection reaches ₹812cr
What's the story
Rajinikanth's latest film, Jailer 2, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections. On its 19th day, the film earned a net of ₹3.4 crore from 7,995 shows across various languages. This includes Tamil (₹2.2 crore from 3,627 shows), Hindi (₹60 lakh from 3,362 shows), Telugu (₹43 lakh from 796 shows), and Kannada (₹17 lakh from 210 shows), per Sacnilk.
Box office performance
'Jailer 2' inches closer to ₹500 crore net in India
The latest earnings have pushed Jailer 2's total India gross collections to ₹537.75 crore and total India net collections to ₹459.7 crore.
The film raked in an additional ₹75 lakh overseas on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to ₹274.25 crore.
This brings the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹812 crore.
Reportedly, it has now become the first Indian film to gross over ₹75 crore individually in all four major South Indian theatrical markets.
Collection decline
Ticket sales and occupancy rate
The all-language collection of Jailer 2 on Day 19 saw a steep decline of 69.6% from Day 18's earnings of ₹11.2 crore.
The film sold an estimated 3,03,801 tickets on Day 19, adding up to a total of over three crore tickets sold throughout its run so far.
The occupancy rate for the film averaged just over 13% across all shows on the same day, indicating a significant dip in audience turnout.
Regional performance
'Jailer 2' set to surpass 'GOAT's record in Tamil Nadu
Despite the drop in daily collections, Jailer 2 is still inching toward a major milestone in Tamil Nadu.
With ₹210.45 crore gross earnings in the state after 18 days, the film is just ₹6.8 crore away from surpassing Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT).
The film's third weekend saw a collection of ₹30.7 crore India gross, marking a significant recovery from its previous earnings.