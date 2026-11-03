Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' dips; global collection reaches ₹812cr

The latest earnings have pushed Jailer 2's total India gross collections to ₹537.75 crore and total India net collections to ₹459.7 crore.

The film raked in an additional ₹75 lakh overseas on Day 19, taking its total overseas gross to ₹274.25 crore.

This brings the worldwide gross collection of the film to a staggering ₹812 crore.

Reportedly, it has now become the first Indian film to gross over ₹75 crore individually in all four major South Indian theatrical markets.