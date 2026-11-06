'Jailer 2' sees steep decline as 'Ramayana' debuts; collects ₹823cr 

With Thursday's earnings, Jailer 2's total India gross collection has reached ₹546.95cr and the total India net collection stands at ₹467.65cr.

The film's overseas earnings on Day 22 were ₹50L, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹276.5cr and pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹823.45cr.

In terms of regional contributions, Tamil led with a net of ₹1.3cr from 2,493 shows, followed by Telugu with ₹22L (336 shows), Hindi with ₹5L (103 shows), and Kannada with ₹3L (44 shows).