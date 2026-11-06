'Jailer 2' sees steep decline as 'Ramayana' debuts; collects ₹823cr
What's the story
The Tamil film Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has seen a significant drop in its box office collections on Day 22. The movie earned ₹1.6cr net across 2,976 shows on Thursday, marking a steep decline from the previous day's earnings of ₹3cr. This came as Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana hit theaters on a massive scale on November 5. This drop is also notable when compared to the same day last week, where it collected ₹6.25cr, 74.4% higher than this week's figure.
Collection details
Regional breakdown of Thursday's earnings
With Thursday's earnings, Jailer 2's total India gross collection has reached ₹546.95cr and the total India net collection stands at ₹467.65cr.
The film's overseas earnings on Day 22 were ₹50L, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹276.5cr and pushing the worldwide gross collection to a staggering ₹823.45cr.
In terms of regional contributions, Tamil led with a net of ₹1.3cr from 2,493 shows, followed by Telugu with ₹22L (336 shows), Hindi with ₹5L (103 shows), and Kannada with ₹3L (44 shows).
Audience engagement
Overall occupancy and footfalls
Despite the drop in earnings, Jailer 2 has maintained a steady overall occupancy of 17.96%.
The film's morning shows were particularly popular, with an occupancy of 13.92%.
The movie has attracted a total of over 3.19 crore footfalls so far, indicating its widespread appeal among audiences across India.