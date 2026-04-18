'Jailer 2' OTT rights sold to Prime Video for ₹160cr
What's the story
The sequel to the blockbuster film Jailer, titled Jailer 2, has set a new record in Tamil cinema by securing a whopping ₹160 crore deal for its OTT rights, confirmed Filmibeat. The deal was reportedly sealed by Amazon Prime Video and is said to be the highest-ever for a Tamil film, surpassing the previous record of ₹150 crore held by Thug Life.
OTT deals
The original 'Jailer' made ₹75 crore from OTT deal
Sacnilk reported that Prime Video reportedly paid around ₹75 crore for the original Jailer in 2023. Negotiations between the producers and the platform had been ongoing for nearly a year. Last year, the same platform was also said to have spent ₹120 crore on Coolie, Rajinikanth's much-hyped collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.
Release details
'Jailer 2' to hit theaters in late 2026
The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is set for a grand release in the second half of 2026. The pre-release business has been phenomenal, indicating high expectations for the sequel. The film also features Vidya Balan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vijay Sethupathi. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer.