'Jailer 2' OTT rights sold to Prime Video for ₹160cr

OTT deals

The original 'Jailer' made ₹75 crore from OTT deal

Sacnilk reported that Prime Video reportedly paid around ₹75 crore for the original Jailer in 2023. Negotiations between the producers and the platform had been ongoing for nearly a year. Last year, the same platform was also said to have spent ₹120 crore on Coolie, Rajinikanth's much-hyped collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj.