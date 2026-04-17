After 'Jana Nayagan,' Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' footage leaks

Following the recent leak of Vijay 's Jana Nayagan , Rajinikanth 's upcoming film Jailer 2 is now facing a piracy scare. A video clip from its shooting set has gone viral online, prompting the makers to issue a strict warning against it. The production team has threatened legal action and account suspensions for those sharing the footage, highlighting growing concerns over film security during production.

Warning issued Makers are trying to remove leaked clip from internet The production team of Jailer 2 has reacted swiftly to the leak by issuing a stern warning. They revealed that their anti-piracy team is keeping a close watch on the situation and is already trying to get rid of the leaked clip from social media platforms. The makers warned that legal action will be taken against anyone who shares the clip, including account suspension and criminal piracy charges.

High stakes 'Jailer 2' bigger than 1st part The leak is especially concerning given the scale and expectations for Jailer 2. The first part of the franchise was a massive hit, reportedly raking in over ₹700 crore worldwide and putting Rajinikanth back on top of the box office. The sequel is being made on a grand scale with actors from various film industries involved, thus taking it to a pan-Indian level.

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Security concerns Leak raises questions about safety of film content The leak has raised questions about the safety of film content in the digital age. Despite being shot under tight security, content is still leaking from sets, forcing filmmakers to rethink their security protocols. Experts suggest a need for more secure directives, digitized materials, and controlled access during filming and editing sessions. The cast is hopeful that public trust will prevent further leaks and help release Jailer 2 in theaters as planned.

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