Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' creates pre-sales records

The film's advance bookings are dominated by Tamil Nadu, which contributed ₹14.31cr (35% of the gross). Karnataka and Kerala followed with ₹9.6cr and ₹7.67cr respectively.

The top 10 states accounted for a whopping 98% of the gross revenue.

In terms of cities, Bengaluru led with ₹8.78cr (21% of the gross), while Chennai and Hyderabad were close behind.

With the ₹37.6cr haul, Jailer 2 has become the biggest pre-sales grosser in Kollywood post-COVID-19, following Leo (₹46.36cr).