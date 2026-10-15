Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2' creates pre-sales records
What's the story
Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Jailer 2, has reportedly crossed ₹41.48cr in advance bookings (₹37.6cr without block seats) for its opening day. The film was released on Thursday and has already sold 19.6 lakh tickets across 17,615 shows. The highest revenue comes from Bengaluru at ₹8.78cr, followed by Chennai at ₹6.12cr and Hyderabad at ₹3.3cr.
Regional success
Dominance of Tamil Nadu in advance ticket sales
The film's advance bookings are dominated by Tamil Nadu, which contributed ₹14.31cr (35% of the gross). Karnataka and Kerala followed with ₹9.6cr and ₹7.67cr respectively.
The top 10 states accounted for a whopping 98% of the gross revenue.
In terms of cities, Bengaluru led with ₹8.78cr (21% of the gross), while Chennai and Hyderabad were close behind.
With the ₹37.6cr haul, Jailer 2 has become the biggest pre-sales grosser in Kollywood post-COVID-19, following Leo (₹46.36cr).
Performance analysis
'Jailer 2's overall occupancy stands at 38%
The film's advance bookings have been impressive, with 38% overall occupancy across all shows. A total of 1,088 shows are sold out, and 406 are fully booked.
The morning shows are filling up the fastest at a staggering 45% occupancy across 4,186 shows.
On the other hand, afternoon shows are comparatively slower at just 29% across 4,767 shows.
Language breakdown
Tamil version dominates ticket sales
The Tamil version of Jailer 2, in the 2D format, accounts for a whopping 76% of the gross revenue on its opening day. The film has also been released in Telugu and Hindi languages.
Premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, Dolby, ICE, and EPIQ have contributed to just 3% of the gross from only one show.