Jain's remarks spark debate over 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Madhuri Jain, entrepreneur and wife of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, sparked debate with her comments on Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

While talking about not having a third child, she suggested family planning should depend on wealth, saying, "The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase."