Jain's remarks spark debate over 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
Entertainment
Madhuri Jain, entrepreneur and wife of entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, sparked debate with her comments on Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
While talking about not having a third child, she suggested family planning should depend on wealth, saying, "The more rich people have children, the more wealth will increase; the more poor people have children, the more poverty will increase."
Online backlash, Ranaut guest, Iyer evicted
Her remarks quickly drew criticism online. Many viewers felt her statement reduced human dignity to bank balances and pointed out that economic inequality is rooted in systemic issues, not just family size.
The episode also featured Kangana Ranaut as a guest and saw contestant Shresta Iyer become the first to exit the show.