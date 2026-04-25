Jaipur's Raj Mandir screens 'Michael' as 1st non-dubbed English film
Entertainment
Jaipur's legendary Raj Mandir Cinema just screened Michael, its first-ever non-dubbed English movie, a big shift for a theater famous for Hindi films and dubbed international releases.
This move highlights how more people are open to watching movies in their original language, thanks to subtitles and global streaming trends.
Experts: 'Michael' may spur non-dubbed releases
Industry experts say more viewers especially are driving demand for original-language films, influenced by digital platforms and global pop culture.
Michael doing well here could encourage other theaters to try more international releases without dubbing, giving audiences even more choices at the movies.