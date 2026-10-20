Jalota urges Khan apology after Mumbai attack on Shroff car
Entertainment
After Tiger Shroff's car was attacked in Mumbai, allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, singer Anup Jalota has publicly urged Salman Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community.
The attack, which left two people injured, is linked to ongoing anger over Khan's 1998 blackbuck poaching case, with the gang reportedly demanding an apology from him.
Khan apology could ease Bishnoi anger
Jalota believes an apology from Khan could help calm things down and keep everyone safe.
He pointed out that the Bishnoi community deeply values blackbucks, since they consider the animal sacred.
The hostility between Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi has been simmering for years, and this recent incident is seen as another warning tied to that old controversy.