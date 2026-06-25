Who'll be the next James Bond? Multiple actors make shortlist
What's the story
The search for the next James Bond is reportedly entering its second phase, with producers and director Denis Villeneuve narrowing down candidates. According to Deadline, actors have started receiving notifications about the next round of auditions, scheduled to take place in August. Although unconfirmed, the report states that Villeneuve has been personally reaching out to shortlisted actors as part of the casting process.
Contenders
These actors are reportedly in the running
While no names have been officially confirmed, the report states that actors including Harris Dickinson, Callum Turner, and Jacob Elordi "fit the prototype of who producers (Amy Pascal and David Heyman) are eyeing for this next leg of auditions." Earlier, actors like Theo James, Tom Francis, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's names have also been in the mix.
Casting process
Producers expected to cast a wide net
Producers are expected to cast a wide net, with five to seven contenders currently vying for the role, while others suggest the number could be significantly higher. Apart from known faces, rumors of relatively new names joining the list are also doing the rounds. Villeneuve, along with producers Pascal and Heyman, reportedly spent the past week contacting prospective candidates about upcoming auditions.
Timeline
Makers aiming to finalize Bond by end of this year
Although a final casting announcement may still be months away, the report suggests that makers are aiming to select their new James Bond by the end of this year. This would set the ball rolling for the spy franchise to begin production in 2027. The next actor to be cast as Bond would pick up after Daniel Craig, whose tenure concluded with 2021's No Time To Die.