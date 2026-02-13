James Van Der Beek's ex-wife pens emotional tribute to actor

Heather McComb, the former wife of late actor James Van Der Beek , has penned a heartfelt tribute to him. The actor passed away on Wednesday at 48 after battling colorectal cancer. McComb and Van Der Beek were married from 2003 to 2010. In her Instagram post , she expressed her gratitude for their "special connection," "friendship," and "love that has endured through decades."

Tribute details 'This is how I will always see James' McComb shared a black-and-white photo of herself and Van Der Beek on her 21st birthday, before Dawson's Creek premiered. She wrote, "This is how I will always see James, innocent, kind, and pure of heart." "James was a beautiful soul filled with so much light, love, talent, humor...knowledge and a deep love of God that shined through him."

Family support McComb urged her followers to donate to GoFundMe page McComb also expressed her sorrow for Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, their children, and his extended family. She wrote, "I am especially heartbroken for his incredible wife Kimberly, his beautiful children, and his amazing family." The No One Would Tell actor urged her followers to donate to the GoFundMe page set up for Van Der Beek's family. "James's family meant everything to him, please help cover them during this difficult season," she said.

