'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek dies at 48
What's the story
James Van Der Beek, the Hollywood actor best known for his role in the popular US teen drama Dawson's Creek, has died at the age of 48. The news was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in a statement shared on social media. "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."
Health struggle
He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023
Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023 but only disclosed his diagnosis in November 2024. The actor had started noticing changes in his bowel movements, a common symptom of the disease. After undergoing a screening test, he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer, which had spread to nearby lymph nodes.
Identity crisis
During treatment, he went through an 'identity crisis'
During his treatment, Van Der Beek experienced an "identity crisis." He said, "All these beautiful things that I love, and I used to define myself as - a father, a provider, a husband - all that got taken away, or at least paused." "I had to sit there and say, 'Well, what am I?' And it was, 'I'm still worthy of love.'"
Acting journey
His career and work amid illness
Van Der Beek was a prominent figure on television in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003. He also appeared in the coming-of-age film Varsity Blues, played a fictionalized version of himself on Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and competed on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to work and recently guest-starred in Prime Video's Overcompensating.
Remembered fondly
Busy Philipps, Sarah Michelle Gellar mourn death
Van Der Beek's death has left a void in the entertainment industry. His Dawson's Creek co-star Busy Philipps expressed her grief on Instagram, writing, "My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today." Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar also paid tribute, saying she was "so sad for your beautiful family." The official Dawson's Creek social media accounts shared a photo of Van Der Beek with the caption: "Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."