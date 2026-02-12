'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek dies at 48

James Van Der Beek, the Hollywood actor best known for his role in the popular US teen drama Dawson's Creek, has died at the age of 48. The news was confirmed by his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, in a statement shared on social media . "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning," she wrote. "He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace."

Health struggle He was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023 Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in late 2023 but only disclosed his diagnosis in November 2024. The actor had started noticing changes in his bowel movements, a common symptom of the disease. After undergoing a screening test, he was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer, which had spread to nearby lymph nodes.

Identity crisis During treatment, he went through an 'identity crisis' During his treatment, Van Der Beek experienced an "identity crisis." He said, "All these beautiful things that I love, and I used to define myself as - a father, a provider, a husband - all that got taken away, or at least paused." "I had to sit there and say, 'Well, what am I?' And it was, 'I'm still worthy of love.'"

Advertisement

Acting journey His career and work amid illness Van Der Beek was a prominent figure on television in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring as Dawson Leery on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003. He also appeared in the coming-of-age film Varsity Blues, played a fictionalized version of himself on Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, and competed on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to work and recently guest-starred in Prime Video's Overcompensating.

Advertisement