James's family 'out of funds' after 'Dawson's Creek' star's death 

The family of late actor James Van Der Beek is struggling financially after his death. A GoFundMe page created by friends with his wife Kimberly as the beneficiary has revealed that they are "out of funds" and fighting to stay in their home. The page states that the costs of Van Der Beek's medical care and prolonged battle with cancer have left the family in a difficult situation.

Fundraiser details Funds raised will go toward essential living expenses, bills The GoFundMe page further states, "They are working hard to stay in their home and to ensure the children can continue their education and maintain some stability during this incredibly difficult time." It added that the support from friends, family, and the community will be crucial for them. The funds raised will go toward essential living expenses, bills, and supporting the children's education. According to the page, 86% of the $1.3M goal has already been fulfilled.

Family details Van Der Beek was a father to 6 children Van Der Beek and Kimberly share six children: daughters Olivia, 15, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, and Gwendolyn, seven; and sons Joshua, 13, and Jeremiah, four. The actor passed away on Wednesday due to complications from stage three colorectal cancer. He was first diagnosed in August 2023.

Advertisement

Health struggles The actor described life with 6 kids as 'humbling' Van Der Beek publicly announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis in November 2024. He had been privately dealing with the disease and taking steps to resolve it with his family's support. The actor had described life with six kids as a "humbling" experience, adding that the "biggest delight" of watching his children was seeing how they interact with each other.

Advertisement