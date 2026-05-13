James Van Der Beek's widow shares update after 3 months

Kimberly Van Der Beek, the widow of actor James Van Der Beek , has shared a poignant update on her life three months after his death. The Dawson's Creek star passed away at 48 after a battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she expressed her deep sorrow and gratitude for the support her family has received during this difficult time.

Emotional tribute 'I miss him. We all miss him' Van Der Beek wrote, "To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off." "The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him." She added, "Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply." "My conscious connection to God has deepened. The veils of the universe have thinned."

Gratitude expressed 'You all went absolutely above and beyond...' Van Der Beek also expressed her gratitude, "The outpouring of support has been tremendous." "It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways." "You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful." The couple, who married in 2010, shared six children: Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua, and Jeremiah.

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