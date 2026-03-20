Jamie Blanks, 'Urban Legend' director, dies at 54

Looking at his career in brief

A Swinburne Film School grad, Blanks kicked off his career with the short film < em>Silent Number before making it big with Urban Legend in 1998, a movie that brought together stars like Alicia Witt and Jared Leto and made over $70 million worldwide.

He followed up with Valentine (2001), took home Screamfest awards for Storm Warning (2007), and even composed music for other films.

He often credited John Carpenter as a major influence on his work.