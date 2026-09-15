Emmys 2026: Curtis pays tribute to 'cherished legend' Rob Reiner

Curtis and Reiner worked together on New Girl from 2012 to 2018, playing Jess Day's parents, Joan and Bob.

They also appeared together in The Bear, which earned Reiner a posthumous Emmy Award.

Curtis emotionally recalled how last week, Reiner won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on The Bear.

"And he now holds the record, of 48 years, for the longest gap between acting Emmys," she said.