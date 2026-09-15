Emmys 2026: Curtis pays tribute to 'cherished legend' Rob Reiner
What's the story
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis (67) paid an emotional tribute to her late friend and New Girl co-star Rob Reiner at the 78th Emmy Awards. The In Memoriam segment of the ceremony saw Curtis remembering Reiner, who passed away in December 2025 at the age of 78. She referred to him as a "cherished legend" and her "beloved Meathead," referring to his role in All in the Family.
Shared history
'He now holds the record...'
Curtis and Reiner worked together on New Girl from 2012 to 2018, playing Jess Day's parents, Joan and Bob.
They also appeared together in The Bear, which earned Reiner a posthumous Emmy Award.
Curtis emotionally recalled how last week, Reiner won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on The Bear.
"And he now holds the record, of 48 years, for the longest gap between acting Emmys," she said.
Personal touch
'We all miss Rob and Michele'
Curtis added, "He was generous and kind, and funny as hell."
"And a friend to all. And we all miss Rob and Michele (Singer Reiner) and all those we lost this year."
The tribute comes nine months after Reiner and his wife Michele were murdered in their Brentwood home.
Their 32-year-old son Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with their deaths but has pleaded not guilty.
Award details
Reiner's posthumous Emmy win
Reiner received his posthumous Emmy during the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys on September 6.
He won Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Albert Schnurr in The Bear.
Other nominees in this category included Michael J. Fox, Brett Goldstein, Hamish Linklater, Christopher McDonald, and Connor Storrie.
The Reiners were also godparents to Curtis's daughter Annie.