Coroner reveals details after Jamie Lee Curtis's sister Kelly's death

Kelly Lee Curtis , the elder sister of Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtis, recently passed away at 69. The news was shared by Jamie on Instagram over the weekend. In her post, she remembered her sister as "my first friend and lifelong confidant." Now, as per a Us Weekly report, the Blaine County Coroner's Office revealed that Lee Curtis died of natural causes and had been under hospice care for a week prior to her death.

Family presence Husband was present when the coroner arrived at home The coroner's office confirmed that Lee Curtis is likely to be cremated, although it remains unclear if an autopsy will be requested by the family. Her husband, John Marsh, was reportedly present when the coroner arrived at their home. Jamie had shared a heartfelt tribute to her sister on Instagram, describing her as "jaw droppingly beautiful" and "a talented actress."

Career highlights Lee Curtis's education and career Lee Curtis was a graduate of Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. After graduating, she continued her career in New York City as an actor and a member of the Actors Studio. Her obituary described her as someone who "lived a life of generosity, service and a deep love of natural beauty." It also added that she was "dedicated to her family and Pokémon Go."

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Personal memory Jamie shared personal memory of her sister in tribute In her tribute, Jamie also shared a personal memory of her sister. She recalled how Lee Curtis had come to stay with her the night before her wedding in December 1984. "We were wildly different and lived apart for many years, but she came back to be with me at my wedding and never really left again," Jamie wrote on Instagram.

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Career overview Her television and film career Lee Curtis had a steady career in both television and film. She is remembered as Lieutenant Carolyn Plummer from the first season of The Sentinel. Her other notable TV appearances include Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Equalizer, Hunter, Silk Stalkings, LateLine, and Judging Amy. On the big screen, she was seen in films like Magic Sticks (1987) and Thanksgiving Day (1990 television movie).