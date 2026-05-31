Jamie Lee Curtis's sister, actor Kelly Curtis, dies at 69

Kelly Curtis, an American actor and the elder sister of Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, has passed away at the age of 69. The news was confirmed by Jamie through a heartfelt social media post on Saturday. She wrote, "A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace." The cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Tribute 'She played a mean game of hearts' In her post, Jamie described Curtis as "jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress." She added, "She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokemon Go." The Halloween actor also remembered Curtis for her "loving generosity," "fierce opinions," "endless curiosity," and "unique style." Jamie also shared that Curtis was proud of their Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry.

Career highlights Curtis's acting career Curtis was the eldest daughter of late actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. She made her acting debut in the 1958 action-adventure film The Vikings, which also starred her parents. She later appeared alongside Jamie in Trading Places (1983) and had guest roles in TV shows such as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, The Equalizer, Hunter, Silk Stalkings, LateLine, and Judging Amy.

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