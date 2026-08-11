Jamieson fractures spine, cancels tour and album launch party

Phil's been keeping fans posted from his hospital bed. He shared that it's going to be a "long road" to recovery and even posted an X-ray of his injury.

All tour dates are canceled (refunds are in the works), but he reassured everyone that his album 10Charlie is still dropping on August 14.

He also thanked fans for their support and gave a heartfelt shoutout to the hospital staff who've been taking care of him.