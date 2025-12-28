Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is not a remake, clarifies director
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, has long been rumored to be a remake of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. However, director H Vinoth has now clarified that this is not the case. Speaking at the audio launch event in Malaysia, he said, "Some people say this is a remake...Let me be clear. This is a 100% Thalapathy film."
Director's statement
Vinoth promised a 'complete commercial treat' with 'Jana Nayagan'
Vinoth further emphasized that Jana Nayagan is going to be "a complete commercial treat in theaters." He also responded to fans' concerns about the film's authenticity. "Some people say this is a remake, others call it a partial remake, and a few even think they can compete with us and win," he said.
Film's release
Vijay's political journey and 'Jana Nayagan' release details
The audio launch event, attended by thousands, also saw Vijay speak about his political journey. He said, "For me, one thing matters. People come and stand in theaters for me. For that reason, I'm ready to stand for them for the next 30-33 years." Jana Nayagan will hit the screens on January 9 and will also be released in Hindi as Jana Neta. Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the Tamil movie. It's Vijay's final film.