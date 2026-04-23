'Jana Nayagan' leak leaves team and South film community worried Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's new film, Jana Nayagan, got leaked online, leaving the team frustrated.

Actress Mamitha Baiju shared how she didn't believe the news at first, until her brother confirmed it, saying, "very disappointing and deeply painful. A lot of people's dreams and hard work have been put into making the film. Hence, none of it should go to waste."

The leak has sparked bigger worries in the South Indian film community about how piracy hurts everyone involved.