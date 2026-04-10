'Jana Nayagan' is currently seeking release

'Jana Nayagan' leak: Makers issue warning against piracy

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:27 pm Apr 10, 202602:27 pm

What's the story

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, have issued a warning to the public about the illegal downloading and access of the movie. The warning comes after several visuals from the film were leaked online. The team's legal counsel has stated that strict action has already been taken against the person who "unlawfully downloaded and forwarded" scenes from the film.