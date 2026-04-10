'Jana Nayagan' leak: Makers issue warning against piracy
What's the story
The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's last film, Jana Nayagan, have issued a warning to the public about the illegal downloading and access of the movie. The warning comes after several visuals from the film were leaked online. The team's legal counsel has stated that strict action has already been taken against the person who "unlawfully downloaded and forwarded" scenes from the film.
Legal proceedings
Anyone found involved to face 'immediate civil and criminal proceedings'
The legal counsel for the Jana Nayagan team has warned that further proceedings are underway against all individuals involved in the illegal circulation of the film. The statement read, "Further proceedings are actively being pursued against all persons involved in such illegal circulation." They have also warned that anyone found involved in these acts will face "immediate civil and criminal proceedings."
Film information
Everything to know about 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, features Vijay in the lead role. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. The film was earlier scheduled for release on January 9 but was delayed due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It is produced by KVN Productions.