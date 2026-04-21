'Jana Nayagan' leak triggers arrests and debate over ₹2L fines
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, leaked online before its official release causing a big stir in the Tamil film world.
Authorities acted fast with arrests and legal steps, while the leak has sparked fresh debate about whether India's current anti-piracy laws are tough enough.
Right now, sharing films without permission can mean up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹2 lakh.
KVN Productions warns fans, pursues perpetrators
The industry isn't taking this lightly. After similar leaks like Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the leak has reignited debate over India's anti-piracy laws.
KVN Productions (behind Jana Nayagan) has already warned fans not to share any leaked clips and is going after those responsible in court.
The leak has reignited debate over digital piracy and legal action.