'Jana Nayagan' leak triggers arrests and debate over ₹2L fines Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, leaked online before its official release causing a big stir in the Tamil film world.

Authorities acted fast with arrests and legal steps, while the leak has sparked fresh debate about whether India's current anti-piracy laws are tough enough.

Right now, sharing films without permission can mean up to three years in jail and fines up to ₹2 lakh.