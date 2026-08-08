'Jana Nayagan': When will Vijay's film debut on OTT?
What's the story
The political action drama Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, is reportedly set to premiere on ZEE5 on August 21. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film was released in theaters on July 23. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Narain in key roles.
Film overview
Story of 'Jana Nayagan'
Jana Nayagan tells the story of a cop who fights corruption and political conspiracies for the welfare of people.
The film has been in the news not just for its plot but also because it is actor-turned-politician Vijay's final movie.
It was initially scheduled to premiere in January 2026 but was delayed due to certification issues.
Streaming rights
'Jana Nayagan' was supposed to stream on Prime Video
Initially, Jana Nayagan was expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
However, plans changed after several delays, and ZEE5 was eventually chosen as the streaming partner.
The film will reportedly be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages at first, with a Hindi dubbed version coming later.