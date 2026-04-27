Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release in May?

The film's release comes after the Tamil Nadu election results, which could also affect its box office performance. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay as a former police officer. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist while Pooja Hegde essays the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj , Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.

Release delay

'Jana Nayagan's journey so far

The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release. However, it had to be postponed despite record advance bookings of over ₹100 crore worldwide due to censor issues. The movie's new release date is expected to help it capitalize on the initial demand and Vijay's popularity among fans. If the movie receives positive reviews, it could break box office records in Tamil Nadu.