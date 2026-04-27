Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to release in May?
What's the story
If a report is to be believed, the much-anticipated political action drama Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, has finally locked its release date. The film will hit theaters worldwide on May 8, 2026, per Pinkvilla, after a long battle with the censor board. KVN Productions is bankrolling the project. Despite being leaked online recently, potentially affecting its box office performance, the star power of Vijay is expected to ensure a massive opening for the film.
Release strategy
Film to release after Tamil Nadu election results
The film's release comes after the Tamil Nadu election results, which could also affect its box office performance. Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay as a former police officer. Bobby Deol plays the main antagonist while Pooja Hegde essays the female lead. The ensemble cast includes Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, and Narain in key roles.
Release delay
'Jana Nayagan's journey so far
The film was originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release. However, it had to be postponed despite record advance bookings of over ₹100 crore worldwide due to censor issues. The movie's new release date is expected to help it capitalize on the initial demand and Vijay's popularity among fans. If the movie receives positive reviews, it could break box office records in Tamil Nadu.