'Jana Nayagan' release delay: Thalapathy Vijay criticizes CBFC

CBFC's hold up on 'Jana Nayagan'

The CBFC initially suggested minor cuts to the film, but an anonymous complaint led to more reviews and a court battle.

Even after the Madras High Court allowed its release, a CBFC appeal put things on pause again.

This delay isn't just about one movie—cinemas are facing losses of around ₹100 crore since they were counting on a big festival hit.

Jana Nayagan is also notable as Vijay's last film before he focuses fully on politics.