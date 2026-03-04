'Jana Nayagan' release delay: Thalapathy Vijay criticizes CBFC
Thalapathy Vijay has openly criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for holding up his film Jana Nayagan, which had a planned January 9 release.
The movie's launch got pushed back after legal issues popped up around its political themes.
Speaking to approximately 4,900 TVK functionaries at an open-air event in Ayyasamipatti, Thanjavur district, Vijay thanked his supporters and expressed frustration with the board's interference.
CBFC's hold up on 'Jana Nayagan'
The CBFC initially suggested minor cuts to the film, but an anonymous complaint led to more reviews and a court battle.
Even after the Madras High Court allowed its release, a CBFC appeal put things on pause again.
This delay isn't just about one movie—cinemas are facing losses of around ₹100 crore since they were counting on a big festival hit.
Jana Nayagan is also notable as Vijay's last film before he focuses fully on politics.