'Jana Nayagan' faces this new hurdle in release
What's the story
Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is facing another hurdle in its release journey. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) revising committee has not started the review process yet, according to Filmibeat. This delay has been going on for weeks and has raised concerns among fans about the film's release timeline.
Production update
Makers awaiting updates from CBFC
Sources say that KVN Productions, the production house behind Jana Nayagan, has not received any official communication or confirmation from the revising committee about the film's re-censoring process. This lack of paperwork or status update is preventing the makers from finalizing a release date. The current reports suggest that the CBFC revising committee has not even started its re-censoring process for Vijay's film yet.
Release concerns
February release unlikely for 'Jana Nayagan'
Given the current situation, a February 2026 release for Jana Nayagan seems unlikely. Even if the revising committee initiates the re-certification process soon, there may still not be sufficient time to ensure a smooth theatrical release. Even if Jana Nayagan clears the censor formalities by March 2026, its release may still be delayed. This is because another big-budget film from KVN Productions, Toxic, is set to release on March 19 this year.