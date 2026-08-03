'Jana Nayagan' inches closer to ₹300cr global milestone

The film's success isn't just limited to India; it has also made a mark in international markets. On Day 11, Jana Nayagan added ₹3cr to its overseas collection, taking the total overseas gross to ₹91cr. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has reached a staggering ₹295.92cr!

The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.