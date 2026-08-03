'Jana Nayagan' inches closer to ₹300cr global milestone
What's the story
The action thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has seen a significant jump in its box office collection. On Day 11 (August 2), the film raked in a net of ₹10.7cr across 4,321 shows, marking a whopping 37.2% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹7.8cr. This brings the total India gross collections to an impressive ₹204.92cr and total India net collections to ₹175.6cr so far!
International success
International collections also boost film's performance
The film's success isn't just limited to India; it has also made a mark in international markets. On Day 11, Jana Nayagan added ₹3cr to its overseas collection, taking the total overseas gross to ₹91cr. With this, the worldwide gross collection of the film has reached a staggering ₹295.92cr!
The film is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.
Collection trend
Fluctuating collections tell the tale of film's box office journey
Despite the recent surge, Jana Nayagan's box office journey has been a mixed bag.
The film opened with a bang on Day 1, collecting ₹42.7cr from 13,067 shows with an occupancy of 41.6%. However, it saw fluctuations in collections over the next few days.
By Day 8, the collection had dropped to ₹4.05cr from just 5,496 shows and an overall occupancy of 16.9%.
Detailed analysis
Tamil version dominates, followed by Hindi and Telugu
The film's collections were largely driven by the Tamil version, which contributed ₹151.45cr to the overall net collection. The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹15.25cr and ₹8.9cr, respectively.
In terms of occupancy, the Tamil version had a higher rate at 62%, compared to 18% for Hindi and 25% for Telugu on Day 11 alone!
Regional dominance
Chennai, Coimbatore lead with high occupancy rates
Jana Nayagan also saw a high occupancy rate in major regions.
Chennai recorded an impressive 77.8% overall occupancy with a peak rate of 89% during the afternoon show.
Coimbatore followed closely with an overall occupancy of 81%, peaking at 92% during evening shows!
Bengaluru had a lower overall occupancy of 49%, but it peaked at 72% during evening shows.
Vijay aside, the film co-stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde.