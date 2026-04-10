'Jana Nayagan' starring Vijay leaked, release delayed, Chiranjeevi demands action
Entertainment
The much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has been leaked online, causing another delay to its already postponed release.
Originally set for January 9, 2026, the new date is now uncertain.
Actor Chiranjeevi voiced his disappointment on X and called for action against piracy.
Actors and producers condemn piracy
Chiranjeevi reminded everyone that filmmaking takes "Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many" and asked fans to stand with the industry against piracy.
Sivakarthikeyan also encouraged viewers to watch films in theaters instead of turning to leaked versions.
The leak has sparked strong reactions from actors and producers across the industry, all urging fans not to support piracy and wait for the official release.