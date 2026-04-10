'Jana Nayagan' starring Vijay leaked, release delayed, Chiranjeevi demands action

Actors and producers condemn piracy

Chiranjeevi reminded everyone that filmmaking takes "Cinema is built on trust, effort, and the collective dreams of many" and asked fans to stand with the industry against piracy.

Sivakarthikeyan also encouraged viewers to watch films in theaters instead of turning to leaked versions.

The leak has sparked strong reactions from actors and producers across the industry, all urging fans not to support piracy and wait for the official release.