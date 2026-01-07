Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan': Advance booking, certification, and more

The highly anticipated Tamil film Jana Nayagan, starring superstar Thalapathy Vijay , is set to hit theaters on Friday, January 9. Directed by H Vinoth, the movie marks Vijay's last project before he fully transitions into politics. The film will face stiff competition from Sivakarthikeyan 's Parasakthi, which releases a day later. Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have reportedly begun on BookMyShow and other platforms.

Box office potential 'Jana Nayagan' advance bookings show strong demand Jana Nayagan has reportedly sold over 2.7 lakh tickets in advance bookings for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The film has been booked for 2,297 shows and has collected ₹7.27 crore from advance sales at an average ticket price of ₹215. This indicates a strong demand for the film across India. In Tamil Nadu, first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings will begin at 9:00am unlike the usual practice, where they start earlier in the morning.

Regional disparity 'Jana Nayagan' Hindi version lags behind Tamil release The Hindi-dubbed version of Jana Nayagan, titled Jan Neta, has reportedly lagged far behind the Tamil release in terms of advance bookings. The Hindi version has sold only 79 tickets across 15 shows so far, earning ₹22,410. Meanwhile, reports suggest that early show tickets for single-screen theaters in Karnataka are being sold for as high as ₹2K and ₹1.8K. However, ticket rates in Tamil Nadu are capped at ₹190 due to government regulations.

Certification controversy 'Jana Nayagan' faces CBFC certification delays In a surprising turn of events, Jana Nayagan and Parasakthi are facing unprecedented delays in getting certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The delay has sparked concerns and chaos within the Tamil film industry as both films are among the most anticipated Pongal releases. Despite submitting the film to CBFC on December 18, KVN Productions has yet to receive a certificate for Jana Nayagan. The makers have gone to the court regarding this.