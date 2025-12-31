'Jana Nayagan': When is Vijay's final film's trailer dropping?
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer for Jana Nayagan, the upcoming film of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, is reportedly set to be released on Friday, January 2. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, coinciding with Pongal next year. Earlier speculations suggested that the trailer would be released at midnight on New Year's Day, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer.
Action-packed film
'Jana Nayagan' to feature 7 intense action sequences
Jana Nayagan is expected to be an action-packed political drama with seven intense and violent action sequences, reported Lets Cinema alongside the trailer release schedule. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Other actors include Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, among others.
Film details
'Jana Nayagan' plot and director's clarification on similarities
The film reportedly follows the story of an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resilience after witnessing a local injustice. As he inspires others, he evolves from a passive bystander into a reluctant leader. Earlier reports also suggested that the plot would include the life of a young woman who plays a central role in the man's journey. However, these remain unconfirmed reports for now.
Remake rumors
Director H Vinoth's clarification on 'Jana Nayagan'
Amid online buzz suggesting that the movie might be a partial remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, director H Vinoth clarified the matter, stating that the film is a "100% Thalapathy" project. He emphasized that it is not a remake or inspired by any other film. Moreover, Vijay is likely to hang up his acting boots after this project.