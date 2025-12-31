'Jana Nayagan': When is Vijay's final film's trailer dropping?

The much-anticipated trailer for Jana Nayagan, the upcoming film of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay , is reportedly set to be released on Friday, January 2. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on January 9, coinciding with Pongal next year. Earlier speculations suggested that the trailer would be released at midnight on New Year's Day, but it seems fans will have to wait a bit longer.

Action-packed film 'Jana Nayagan' to feature 7 intense action sequences Jana Nayagan is expected to be an action-packed political drama with seven intense and violent action sequences, reported Lets Cinema alongside the trailer release schedule. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Other actors include Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, among others.

Film details 'Jana Nayagan' plot and director's clarification on similarities The film reportedly follows the story of an ordinary man who becomes a symbol of resilience after witnessing a local injustice. As he inspires others, he evolves from a passive bystander into a reluctant leader. Earlier reports also suggested that the plot would include the life of a young woman who plays a central role in the man's journey. However, these remain unconfirmed reports for now.