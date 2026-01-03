'Jana Nayagan' trailer: Vijay showcases violent avatar in final film

The much-anticipated trailer for Thalapathy Vijay 's final film, Jana Nayagan, dropped on Saturday, January 3. The trailer was released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The clip shows Vijay as a messiah of the masses who vows to save India while fighting evil villains. The film describes him as a common man known for his extraordinary actions.

Career transition 'Jana Nayagan' is Vijay's last film before entering politics Jana Nayagan is Vijay's last movie before he fully transitions into politics. The actor had confirmed his retirement from cinema during the recent audio launch event in Malaysia. "When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace," he had said, expressing gratitude to fans for their support throughout his career.

Film insights 'Jana Nayagan' plot and cast details Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller. The plot revolves around two strong characters - a hero who fights for the people and an enemy who thrives on exploitation and power. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Vijay, while Bobby Deol essays the central antagonist. The film also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Baiju and others in prominent roles.