What changes did 'Jana Nayagan' undergo to secure release?
What's the story
The upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan is set to hit theaters on July 23. Ahead of its release, producer K Venkata Narayana has revealed that the film will be released in over 7,000 screens across more than 30 countries. The announcement was made during an interview with NDTV, where he also confirmed that the movie has undergone several changes since its initial submission for certification last year.
Release details
'Jana Nayagan' will be one of the widest Tamil releases
Narayana said, "We announced the poster only yesterday, and by tomorrow we will have the final screen count in India."
"The film is releasing in almost all major cities and across more than 30 countries worldwide. We are targeting a release on 7,000 to 8,000 screens globally."
If this number holds true, Jana Nayagan will be one of the widest releases for a Tamil film ever.
It missed its January release due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objections.
Film modifications
'What audiences are going to experience is very different'
Narayana revealed that the version of Jana Nayagan that audiences will see in theaters is very different from the one that was originally submitted for certification.
"There have been a lot of modifications and additions to the film. What audiences are going to experience in theaters is very different, with the addition of some songs and several changes," he said.
The producer did not specify how many songs were added or what other changes were made.
Title card change
Film will open with title card honoring Vijay as CM
One of the most talked-about changes is the film's title card. In a historic move, Jana Nayagan will open with a title card that credits actor Vijay as the serving Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
This decision was made in response to requests from fans and the general public, Narayana said.
No sitting Chief Minister has had a theatrical film release during their tenure before this.
Advance bookings
Advance ticket sales for 'Jana Nayagan' underway
Advance bookings for Jana Nayagan have already begun in several states, with Tamil Nadu's ticket sales set to open on Sunday.
The film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.
It is directed by H Vinoth and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.