What changes did 'Jana Nayagan' undergo to secure release?

Narayana said, "We announced the poster only yesterday, and by tomorrow we will have the final screen count in India."

"The film is releasing in almost all major cities and across more than 30 countries worldwide. We are targeting a release on 7,000 to 8,000 screens globally."

If this number holds true, Jana Nayagan will be one of the widest releases for a Tamil film ever.

It missed its January release due to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objections.