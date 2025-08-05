Next Article
'Janaki V' streaming now: Where to watch, plot, cast
Janaki V Vs State of Kerala, a Malayalam legal drama starring Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran, hit theaters on July 15.
The story follows Janaki's fight for justice after a sexual assault, shining a light on gaps in the legal system.
OTT release and platform
After its theatrical run, Janaki V landed on Zee5 for streaming from August 15. So if you missed it in cinemas, you can catch it online.
Reception and IMDb rating
The film has sparked mixed reviews—critics praised Parameswaran's subtle performance but felt the focus sometimes shifted away from her character.
On IMDb, it currently sits at 4.9/10.