Are Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in a feud?

Is there trouble brewing between Bollywood cousins, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor? A recent Reddit thread has sparked speculation about a possible rift, with claims that Maheep Kapoor (Shanaya's mother) was unhappy with her brother-in-law, Boney Kapoor (Kapoor's father), for not helping launch Shanaya's acting career. The post alleges that Boney is only interested in his own daughters' careers.

Family feud Maheep allegedly lost her cool over this 'nepo' comment The Reddit user further alleged that Maheep was furious when a top producer rejected Shanaya, saying they only wanted "real nepo kids." The post read, "Also, Maheep lost her cool when a top producer who rejected Shanaya said they only want 'real nepo kids,' not the leftover ones sitting in the industry fridge after everyone else already took what they wanted."

Career competition Maheep is reportedly on a mission to outshine Kapoor The post further claimed, "Now Maheep is on a mission to ensure Shanaya is more successful than Janhvi." For the unversed, before entering Bollywood, Shanaya served as an assistant director on Kapoor's 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The post added, "Anyway, since all this, the dynamic between Janhvi and Shanaya has changed." "They're not openly hostile or anything...There's a definite sense of comparison and competition now rather than the earlier closeness. The claws are out."

Advertisement