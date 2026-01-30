Are Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor in a feud?
What's the story
Is there trouble brewing between Bollywood cousins, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor? A recent Reddit thread has sparked speculation about a possible rift, with claims that Maheep Kapoor (Shanaya's mother) was unhappy with her brother-in-law, Boney Kapoor (Kapoor's father), for not helping launch Shanaya's acting career. The post alleges that Boney is only interested in his own daughters' careers.
Family feud
Maheep allegedly lost her cool over this 'nepo' comment
The Reddit user further alleged that Maheep was furious when a top producer rejected Shanaya, saying they only wanted "real nepo kids." The post read, "Also, Maheep lost her cool when a top producer who rejected Shanaya said they only want 'real nepo kids,' not the leftover ones sitting in the industry fridge after everyone else already took what they wanted."
Career competition
Maheep is reportedly on a mission to outshine Kapoor
The post further claimed, "Now Maheep is on a mission to ensure Shanaya is more successful than Janhvi." For the unversed, before entering Bollywood, Shanaya served as an assistant director on Kapoor's 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The post added, "Anyway, since all this, the dynamic between Janhvi and Shanaya has changed." "They're not openly hostile or anything...There's a definite sense of comparison and competition now rather than the earlier closeness. The claws are out."
Careers
Kapoor and Shanaya's projects
Shanaya made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey and is now awaiting the release of her second film Tu Yaa Main, with Adarsh Gourav. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, alongside Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Suresh Saraf.