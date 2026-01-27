Janhvi Kapoor cheers Varun Dhawan as 'Border 2' smashes box office Entertainment Jan 27, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor gave a big shoutout to Varun Dhawan on Instagram after watching Border 2, saying, "I am so proud of you @varundvn (red heart emojis) you KILLED IT. Goosebumps. And the whole team!!!! What an experience."

The film has taken off since its January 23 release, crossing ₹250 crore worldwide in just four days and getting praise from celebs like Karan Johar and Athiya Shetty.