Janhvi Kapoor cheers Varun Dhawan as 'Border 2' smashes box office
Janhvi Kapoor gave a big shoutout to Varun Dhawan on Instagram after watching Border 2, saying, "I am so proud of you @varundvn (red heart emojis) you KILLED IT. Goosebumps. And the whole team!!!! What an experience."
The film has taken off since its January 23 release, crossing ₹250 crore worldwide in just four days and getting praise from celebs like Karan Johar and Athiya Shetty.
Record-breaking numbers on Republic Day
Border 2 pulled in ₹59 crore nett on Republic Day, one of the highest Republic Day earnings for Bollywood.
Its total now stands at around ₹180 crore in India and over ₹250 crore worldwide, making it Varun Dhawan's second-biggest hit, surpassing Judwaa 2.
Still winning despite online hate
Even with some negativity online, Border 2 keeps drawing crowds.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called its success "IT'S A TSUNAMI - 'Border 2' runs riot at the box office...", pointing out that social media backlash hasn't slowed it down at all.
Fans are loving the story and Dhawan's performance—clearly, the buzz is real.