Janhvi Kapoor to lead 'Tumbbad' director's horror film?
What's the story
Actor Janhvi Kapoor is in advanced talks for a high-concept creature-horror film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rahi Anil Barve, per Pinkvilla. The project will mark a significant departure from her previous work and could see her explore an entirely new genre. Barve is best known for his cult horror-fantasy film, Tumbbad.
Role preparation
'Prep work is already underway'
A source shared, "Janhvi Kapoor is currently reading scripts and discussing potential projects for her next feature film. She has shown keen interest in the creature horror film to be directed by Rahi Anil Barve." "The prep work is already underway, and the makers are hoping to begin production later this year." "It's a never-done-before role for Janhvi and one that demands extensive preparation. She is expected to sign the dotted lines soon."
Acting workshops
Intensive workshops to help Kapoor get into character
The source further added, "Once the paperwork is completed, the actress will undergo intensive acting workshops to get into the skin of the character and understand the nuances of the world being created." The project is being developed as a large-scale creature horror and will be backed by Jio Studios.
Career moves
Kapoor is currently seen in 'Peddi'
Meanwhile, Kapoor is in the news for her recently released film Peddi. The movie has been criticized for its portrayal of Kapoor's character Achiyyamma, with viewers accusing it of hypersexualizing her through problematic camera angles and dialogues. In response to the backlash, the director, Buchi Babu Sana, issued an apology and made changes to the controversial scenes.