Janhvi Kapoor to lead 'Tumbbad' director's horror film?

Role preparation

'Prep work is already underway'

A source shared, "Janhvi Kapoor is currently reading scripts and discussing potential projects for her next feature film. She has shown keen interest in the creature horror film to be directed by Rahi Anil Barve." "The prep work is already underway, and the makers are hoping to begin production later this year." "It's a never-done-before role for Janhvi and one that demands extensive preparation. She is expected to sign the dotted lines soon."