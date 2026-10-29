Janhvi apologizes for spreading 'sexual assault narrative' in 'Peddi'

Kapoor said, "It weighs heavily on my conscience the sort of negative impact a narrative like that can have on our society."

"Specific to my gender...That shame I will always carry with me."

"Could I have done more? Could I have been more vigilant? 100% yes," she said on the show.

"Was it problematic, was it extreme objectification? Did it even propagate sexual assault narratively? Yes."

"But the only thing I can do is ensure that it doesn't happen again."