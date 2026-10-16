Janhvi Kapoor-Sreeleela begin shooting romantic thriller in Nainital
What's the story
Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela, and Siddharth Gupta have commenced shooting for their upcoming untitled romantic thriller in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The film is directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga under Balaji Motion Pictures and Sikhya Entertainment, respectively. The story revolves around two girls who are infatuated with the same boy.
Location significance
Significance of Nainital for the stars
Interestingly, the film marks Gupta's return to his home state for a shoot.
Kapoor has also previously shot her survival thriller Mili and horror comedy Roohi in the same region, per Variety India.
This adds an extra layer of familiarity and comfort for both actors as they dive into their roles in this new project.
Director's portfolio
Bist and Kapoor's upcoming projects
Bist has a rich history of directing films such as Pagglait, The Trial Season 2, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Kaun? Who Did It?.
Apart from the untitled romantic thriller, he is also working on the sequel to Pagglait with Sanya Malhotra reprising her lead role.
Meanwhile, Kapoor will be seen next in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya.
Future projects
Sreeleela and Gupta's works
Sreeleela is set to make her Hindi debut with Anurag Basu's untitled romantic musical drama, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
The film, produced by T-Series, features music by Pritam and will be released on April 30, 2027.
Meanwhile, Gupta was recently seen in Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart which received a positive response from audiences.