'Peddi': Was Janhvi against controversial scenes? Fanclub drops alleged chats

Internal concerns

Kapoor asked Sana not to use certain camera angles?

In one of the widely circulated screenshots from October 30, 2025, Kapoor supposedly requested that certain camera angles not be used while filming. "I told him no b**b and waist shots," she purportedly wrote. The actor seemingly added that Charan had also intervened on her behalf. "And Ram sir is so sweet, he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again."