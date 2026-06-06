'Peddi': Was Janhvi against controversial scenes? Fanclub drops alleged chats
What's the story
Much before director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology over the backlash for Peddi, actor Janhvi Kapoor had allegedly been voicing her concerns privately. One of her fan clubs has shared screenshots of alleged text messages, in which she expressed dissatisfaction with certain camera angles used during filming. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, has been heavily criticized for its depiction of women and the hypersexualization of Kapoor's character.
Internal concerns
Kapoor asked Sana not to use certain camera angles?
In one of the widely circulated screenshots from October 30, 2025, Kapoor supposedly requested that certain camera angles not be used while filming. "I told him no b**b and waist shots," she purportedly wrote. The actor seemingly added that Charan had also intervened on her behalf. "And Ram sir is so sweet, he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again."
Industry insights
Kapoor seemingly addressed larger industry issue
In another part of the conversation, Kapoor appeared to address what she believed was a larger industry issue. "It keeps happening in the south," she reportedly wrote. The chats also revealed her frustration with trying to communicate her concerns about consent. "You have no idea what I've been dealing with. Trying to make them understand." Kapoor has yet to confirm the authenticity of the viral screenshots.
Controversial portrayal
What is the backlash against 'Peddi'?
Since its release, viewers have been critical of how Kapoor's character Achiyyamma has been shown. Many criticized sequences that focused heavily on her body rather than establishing her as a character. Other scenes involving Peddi (Charan) and Achiyyamma have also come under scrutiny, especially a sequence in which Peddi kisses her in the dark without her consent. The backlash quickly grew online, with many questioning Sana, Charan, Kapoor, and the producers.
Film's response
Sana issues public apology
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Sana released a statement addressing the controversy. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote. "After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions." Despite the controversy, Peddi continues to perform strongly at the box office, reportedly collecting over ₹150 crore worldwide within two days of release.