Janhvi once called Orry her husband to stop unwanted flirting
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor recently shared that she often claims to be married to ward off unwanted attention, particularly when traveling abroad. In a recent episode of IMDb's Speed Dating with Sidharth Malhotra, she recounted a moment when she presented her close friend Orhan Awatramani (Orry) as her husband to get out of an awkward situation. "I've said I'm married a lot," she said.
Unwanted attention
'A lot of waiters in LA would send me...'
Kapoor said, "Someone coming up to me in person has mostly been outside of India." "A lot of waiters in LA would send me their phone number or get me something that I didn't order." "I was with Orry once and said he's my husband." The actor is currently dating Shikhar Pahariya.
Date expectations
Dealbreaker for 1st date
Kapoor also revealed her dealbreaker for a first date. She said, "The first date is a big one. They shouldn't show up late, in fact they should show up early. They should seem nervous." "Intangible and emotional gestures mean a lot more to me than tangible materialistic things." She also recalled a romantic gesture from a partner who traveled from London to Mumbai just to meet her for five hours after she had a bad dream.
Career update
Kapoor on love beyond romance
Kapoor also shared her learnings about love while working on Param Sundari. She said, "I don't think love is only romantic. There is a lot of love we both have toward our work." "During our tough days, it wasn't thinking about the finish line or how maybe we'll reap certain rewards that was making us go through with it." The rom-com, directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, is in theaters now.