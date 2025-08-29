Next Article
Tom Hiddleston returning as Loki in 'Avengers: Doomsday': Report
Marvel fans, get ready—Tom Hiddleston is reportedly returning as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday.
After becoming the God of Stories, Loki is potentially set for a major role that has everyone speculating about what's next for the MCU.
Insider reveals more about upcoming Marvel film
Insider Daniel Richtman reported Hiddleston has already filmed a key scene reportedly set in Steve and Peggy's home, hinting at big multiverse consequences tied to Steve Rogers's Endgame decision.
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie boasts a stacked cast including Paul Rudd, Simu Liu, Chris Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr.—this time as Doctor Doom.
With so many fan favorites returning, Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be a must-watch for Marvel's next chapter.