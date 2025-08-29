'Wuthering Heights': Margot Robbie promises 'wild' adaptation of classic novel
Margot Robbie is back in front of the camera, starring as Catherine Earnshaw and producing a fresh adaptation of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights.
Directed by Emerald Fennell and featuring Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, Robbie calls the project "bananas," "great," and "brilliant," hinting that fans can expect something wild.
No word yet on when we'll get a trailer, but she promises a sneak peek soon.
Other projects in Robbie's pipeline
The film also stars Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Charlotte Mellington, and Emmy-nominee Owen Cooper, with production handled by Robbie's own LuckyChap company.
Mark your calendars: it hits theaters February 13, 2026.
Set photos show classic vibes with grand costumes shot in scenic UK locations.
After her Barbie break (and welcoming her son), Robbie is making a big return—plus she'll appear in A Big Bold Beautiful coming September 19, 2025.