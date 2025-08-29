'Wuthering Heights': Margot Robbie promises 'wild' adaptation of classic novel Entertainment Aug 29, 2025

Margot Robbie is back in front of the camera, starring as Catherine Earnshaw and producing a fresh adaptation of Emily Bronte's Wuthering Heights.

Directed by Emerald Fennell and featuring Jacob Elordi as Heathcliff, Robbie calls the project "bananas," "great," and "brilliant," hinting that fans can expect something wild.

No word yet on when we'll get a trailer, but she promises a sneak peek soon.