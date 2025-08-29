'Plot Number 302' OTT release date announced
Plot Number 302, the Rajasthani crime drama which premiered at the Rajasthan International Film Festival, where it received a big shoutout from well-known filmmakers, is heading online.
You can catch it streaming from September 11, 2025, on Chaupal and OTTplay Premium.
Directed by Vijay Suthar, the film follows the mysterious death of a young girl and digs into how society reacts.
Story challenges viewers to think about how we treat people
The story centers on Shiksha (played by Seema Dinodiya), whose death reveals she was HIV-positive—prompting harsh judgments from those around her.
The film doesn't just solve a mystery; it challenges viewers to think about how we treat people facing stigma or misunderstanding.
Also featuring Alisha Soni and Abhishek Jangid, Plot Number 302 will be available in Haryanvi for its digital release.