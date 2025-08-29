'Plot Number 302' OTT release date announced

Story challenges viewers to think about how we treat people

The story centers on Shiksha (played by Seema Dinodiya), whose death reveals she was HIV-positive—prompting harsh judgments from those around her.

The film doesn't just solve a mystery; it challenges viewers to think about how we treat people facing stigma or misunderstanding.

Also featuring Alisha Soni and Abhishek Jangid, Plot Number 302 will be available in Haryanvi for its digital release.