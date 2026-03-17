Janhvi-Ram Charan's 'Peddi' delayed by 10 days

Meanwhile, enjoy the new song

The film just dropped its second single, "Rai Rai Raa Raa," featuring Charan in a lively dance set in a sugar factory.

Fun fact: while many thought Peddi was all about cricket, Charan actually plays a wrestler who also happens to play cricket — explaining his rugged look.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by A.R. Rahman, Peddi is set for release on April 30, 2026.