Janhvi-Ram Charan's 'Peddi' delayed by 10 days
Entertainment
Peddi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan, has hit a small snag: production needs about 10 more days to finish an item song and a few scenes.
Still, the crew says it's nothing major and they're confident about wrapping up soon.
Meanwhile, enjoy the new song
The film just dropped its second single, "Rai Rai Raa Raa," featuring Charan in a lively dance set in a sugar factory.
Fun fact: while many thought Peddi was all about cricket, Charan actually plays a wrestler who also happens to play cricket — explaining his rugged look.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana with music by A.R. Rahman, Peddi is set for release on April 30, 2026.