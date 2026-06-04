Jani claims 1,000+ death threats after Khan notice 'Kala hiran'
Entertainment
Amit Jani, who's producing Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, claims he's received more than 1,000 death threats after Salman Khan's team sent a legal notice asking him to stop making the film.
Jani responded by posting a video where he tore up the notice and accused Khan's fans of coordinated harassment.
Khan lawyers say film violates rights
Jani says threats are coming from Mumbai areas like Dharavi and Jogeshwari, and even alleges underworld-linked groups have targeted his family since the legal notice.
Kala Hiran is a courtroom drama meets crime thriller that dives into the blackbuck case and Khan's reported feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
Meanwhile, Khan's lawyers argue the film violates his personal rights and mention the ongoing case in the Rajasthan High Court.