Jani claims 1,000+ death threats after Khan notice 'Kala hiran'

Khan lawyers say film violates rights

Jani says threats are coming from Mumbai areas like Dharavi and Jogeshwari, and even alleges underworld-linked groups have targeted his family since the legal notice.

Kala Hiran is a courtroom drama meets crime thriller that dives into the blackbuck case and Khan's reported feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, Khan's lawyers argue the film violates his personal rights and mention the ongoing case in the Rajasthan High Court.