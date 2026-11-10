Janice Dean diagnosed with viral meningitis while managing multiple sclerosis
Janice Dean, who spent over 20 years as a Fox News meteorologist, has revealed she's been diagnosed with viral meningitis while also managing multiple sclerosis (MS).
She shared on Instagram that this is the sickest she's ever felt and will be stepping back from social media to recover, but made sure to thank her supporters and medical team for being there during what she called an incredibly tough time.
Meningitis worsens Dean's MS struggles
Meningitis is a serious infection that causes swelling around the brain and spinal cord, bringing symptoms like fever, headaches, and neck stiffness.
For Dean, already living with MS since 2005, this new illness has made things even harder.
She's recently struggled with severe leg pain and hospital visits, and she announced in July 2026 that she was leaving Fox & Friends because working while navigating MS was becoming more difficult to manage.
Her story highlights just how tough it can be to balance chronic illness with a demanding job in the spotlight.