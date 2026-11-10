Janice Dean diagnosed with viral meningitis while managing multiple sclerosis

Meningitis is a serious infection that causes swelling around the brain and spinal cord, bringing symptoms like fever, headaches, and neck stiffness.

For Dean, already living with MS since 2005, this new illness has made things even harder.

She's recently struggled with severe leg pain and hospital visits, and she announced in July 2026 that she was leaving Fox & Friends because working while navigating MS was becoming more difficult to manage.

Her story highlights just how tough it can be to balance chronic illness with a demanding job in the spotlight.